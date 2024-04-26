AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah received a call on Thursday from French President Emmanuel Macron, which covered current regional developments.

His Majesty urged stepping up efforts to de-escalate and prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region, warning of the dangerous consequences of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, while protecting civilians and increasing the flow of aid through all possible means.

His Majesty noted the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the full and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the statement said.

