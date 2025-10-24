AMMAN — Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dhaifallah Fayez, and Mongolia’s Ambassador to Jordan, Bulgan Enkhtuvshin, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two friendly countries. The Foreign Ministry also convened the first round of political consultations with Mongolia at the level of directors-general of the relevant geographic departments, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Held at the ministry’s headquarters, the consultations covered key regional and international developments of mutual interest, as well as ways to enhance bilateral relations across various fields.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

