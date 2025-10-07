President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a letter to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, regarding bilateral ties and ways of strengthening cooperation.

The letter was delivered by Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Amman, during a meeting with Ambassador Dhaifallah Al Fayez, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, at the Ministry’s headquarters in the capital.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the deep-rooted relations and cooperation between the two countries across all areas, and discussed several issues of mutual interest.