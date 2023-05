AMMAN — The Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO) on Tuesday evening recorded an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale off the Gulf of Aqaba. JSO Director Ghassan Sweidan said that the earthquake was recorded at 10:06pm at a depth of 20 kilometres and 110 kilometres off the shores of Aqaba, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

