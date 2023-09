AMMAN — The Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO) on Tuesday recorded an earthquake in the Wadi Araba region that measured 2.7 on the Richter scale.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources-affiliated JSO said that the earthquake was recorded at 10:26am at a depth of 2.3 kilometres, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

