AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah received a phone call on Sunday from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which covered current developments.

During the call, His Majesty warned against further escalation in the region, which threatens international peace and security, a Royal Court statement said.

The King reiterated his call on the international community to step up efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, in order to mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, warning of the serious consequences of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah, the statement said.

His Majesty stressed the need to protect civilians in Gaza and intensify efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, while also noting the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA to enable it to provide humanitarian services in accordance with its UN mandate.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

