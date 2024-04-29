AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Saturday called on the public to exercise caution and warned of unstable weather conditions over the coming few days, mainly low visibility of roads in the southern and eastern areas, due to dust-raising winds and floods.

The directorate also urged the public to take the necessary precautions and stock up on medicines for people with asthma, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The PSD also called on the public not to hesitate to call 911 in case of emergency.

