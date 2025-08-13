AMMAN — Jordan and Egypt on Tuesday concluded the 33rd session of their Joint Higher Committee by signing nine agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

The meeting was co-chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The agreements span key areas including energy, electricity interconnection, investment, industry, tourism, transport, and transit. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to building on their longstanding fraternal ties, guided by His Majesty King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, to promote mutual interests, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Prime Minister Hassan described Jordan-Egypt relations as a benchmark for Arab cooperation, highlighting that regular committee meetings since 1985 have deepened collaboration across numerous fields.

He also pointed to continuous growth in trade volumes, increasing Jordanian private sector investment in Egypt, and expanding opportunities in tourism, transport, and transit.

Hassan emphasised the shared commitment to broadening cooperation in energy and electricity networks, including activating the trilateral mechanism involving Iraq. Addressing economic challenges common to both countries, he stressed that creating job opportunities for youth is a top priority underpinning the Economic Modernisation Vision, which seeks to attract investment, stimulate growth, and boost employment, the statement said.

On regional matters, Hassan affirmed that Jordan and Egypt stand united on key challenges, foremost the Palestinian cause and the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza. Both prime ministers condemned the "brutal" conflict, called for intensified efforts to end the aggression, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, reject starvation tactics in Gaza, and oppose provocative actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Hassan lauded Egypt’s significant role in Gaza, noting ongoing coordination at leadership and ministerial levels, according to the statement.

Regarding Syria, Hassan reaffirmed Jordan’s support for the new Syrian government’s efforts to restore security, stability, and prosperity, and to address pressing challenges through cooperation.

Madbouly highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral relations and voiced Egypt’s eagerness to remove obstacles hindering economic cooperation, citing energy, gas supply, and electricity interconnection as exemplary areas of partnership.

He also affirmed both countries’ rejection of any attempts to alter the demographic or geographic status in Gaza or the West Bank.

Madbouly stressed that Egypt and Jordan maintain full coordination on developments in Gaza, the West Bank, and other regional issues.

The agreements signed include an executive programme for scientific cooperation between Jordan’s Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and Egypt’s National Planning Institute; an executive programme between Jordan’s Free and Development Zones Group and Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones and a memorandum of understanding on consumer protection, according to the statement.

Additional agreements cover cooperation in local development, protecting cultural heritage and combating illicit antiquities trade, a memorandum of understanding between the finance ministries of the two countries, an executive programme for youth cooperation (2025–2028), a programme to implement a memorandum of understanding between the ministries of Awqaf (religious endowments) and an agreement on government procurement cooperation.

