AMMAN — The Water Ministry's Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) on Sunday announced that the precipitation has raised the long-term annual average to 57.1 per cent of the total 8.1 billion cubic metres.

In 2023, during the same period, the long-term annual average stood at 39.7 per cent, the ministry said, adding that 1.5 million cubic metres of water flowed into the Kingdom's dams within the past 24 hours, contributing to a total storage of 116.6 million cubic metres in the main dams.

This accounts for 40.5 per cent of their overall storage capacity, which is 288.128 million cubic metres. The highest recorded rainfall in the past 24 hours was 22.4mm in Balqa governorate.

