RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh signed a cooperation agreement between the countries in the field of energy during their meeting in Riyadh on Thursday. They discussed prospects of cooperation in various fields of energy.



The agreement aims to establish a framework for cooperation between the two countries in order to achieve their common goals and interests. The agreement includes encouraging cooperation between the two parties in the energy sectors, which include oil, gas, electricity, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and petrochemicals. There is provision in the agreement to develop cooperation in the field of the circular carbon economy and its technologies that aim to reduce the effects of climate change, such as carbon capture, reuse, transportation, storage, and the hydrogen sector.



The agreement includes enhancing cooperation in digital transformation and innovation in the field of energy, working to develop qualitative partnerships between the two parties to localize materials, products and services related to all energy sectors, supply chains and technologies, and cooperating in developing standards and regulations related to sustainable materials

