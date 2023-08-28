AMMAN — The Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) Executive Programme report for the first half of this year indicated that water losses were reduced 2.27 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

Work is under way to measure water loss reductions for the second quarter of this year, particularly as many measures have been taken in this regard, such as cracking down on illegal syphoning of water and replacing water meters, the report added.

Beyond the figures, the most significant achievement, the report mentioned, was the approval of the Council of Ministers to the “National Water Strategy” for 2023-2040, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Other work to combat water loss includes amending the groundwater monitoring system, raising the extraction tariff to 6 piasters after the free quantity is surpassed, reducing the free water allotment and issuing approvals to begin drilling saline groundwater wells in the Jordan Valley region.

Prominent amendments to 2019 legislation related to water source protection include the addition of special provisions for the protection of wellheads, and determining the mechanism for licensing projects that are likely to pollute water sources. These amendments will be submitted to the Council of Ministers immediately after the completion of the feedback phase, the report noted.

Additionally, a project was implemented to rehabilitate the Zay Water Station by replacing a number of pumps and engines. More projects are ongoing, including the two hydroelectric power stations in the Wadi Al Arab and Northern Shuneh regions, and the restoration of pumping stations in Balqa Governorate.

The most prominent challenges and priorities facing the water sector are the delays in the National Water Carrier Project, which deals with water desalination and transport. The delivery period for technical and financial offers has been extended for five months to garner more offers.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

