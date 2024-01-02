AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Sunday launched a digital platform providing a gateway to investment opportunities in mineral resources, oil, gas and oil shale via memr.invest.gov.jo.

During the launch ceremony, Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh highlighted the importance of the mining sector as a key player in the national economy, noting that the sector's classification within the high-value industry engine of the economic modernisation vision aims to position Jordan as a regional industrial hub through rapid export growth of high-value products.

He also stressed the government's commitment to providing incentives for investors to establish mineral-based industries to add value to the raw materials extracted, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The platform is designed to encourage both local and foreign companies to invest in the sector, he said, adding that the main objective of the digital gateway is to present a range of investment opportunities in various minerals such as basalt, silica, gypsum, diatomite, kaolin, dolomite, feldspar, in addition to oil and oil shale.

The platform also allows prospective investors to explore opportunities through an interactive map of resource locations accompanied by comprehensive technical reports, as well as eases the investment application process and speeds up the issuance of licenses, allowing electronic submissions.

