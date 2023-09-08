Jordan received more than 1,000 applications in August 2023 from potential investors seeking permits for energy projects in renewable and other sources, the official Jordanian news agency Petra reported on Friday.

The Energy & Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) rejected 10 applications and agreed to consider the others, the report said.

It quoted EMRC officials as saying 40 applications were for projects covering conventional electricity and renewable energy including wind and solar sources.

It said 295 applications were from nuclear radiation projects, 164 for oil and petroleum products, and the rest for natural sources.

A large part of the oil project applicants sought licenses for crude and petroleum products export while two of the electricity applications involved renewable energy projects in Jordan, the report said without providing further details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

