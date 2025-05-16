DUBAI - The United States and the United Arab Emirates plan to spend a total of $440 billion in the energy sector over the next decade, Sultan al-Jaber, the UAE oil company ADNOC, said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he attends a business forum at Qasr Al Watan during the final stop of his Gulf visit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (Reuters/REUTERS)

As part of a tour of Gulf countries that has placed the focus on huge business deals, U.S. President Donald Trump announced deals with the UAE totalling over $200 billion.

Already in March, when senior UAE officials met Trump, the UAE had committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the United States to deepen reciprocal ties.

The framework will "substantially increase the UAE's existing investments in the U.S. economy" in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

During Trump's Gulf visit this week, a panel at the UAE-U.S. economic dialogue said the United States was expected to invest $60 billion in UAE energy projects.

XRG, the international investment arm of ADNOC, is hunting for a significant investment in U.S. natural gas.

ADNOC's stakes in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export facility and a planned ExxonMobil hydrogen plant - both in Texas - were transferred to XRG, which was set up last year and which ADNOC has said has $80 billion in assets. It has a mandate to pursue global deals in chemicals, natural gas and renewables.

Mubadala Energy, an arm of Abu Dhabi's second largest sovereign wealth fund, last month signed a deal with U.S. firm Kimmeridge that will give it stakes in U.S. gas assets.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Yousef Saba; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Michael Georgy, Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis)