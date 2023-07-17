AMMAN — Remittances of Jordanians working in Qatar amounted to $233 million in the first half of 2023, marking an increase of 7.7 per cent from the $215 million recorded in the same period of 2022, Qatar-based exchange firms said on Sunday.

According to recent estimates, the number of Jordanians in Qatar now stands at 70,000, up from 60,000 a few years ago, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

