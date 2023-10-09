AMMAN — Jordanian expatriates' remittances stood at $281 million in August 2023, marking an increase of 4 per cent, compared with the same month of 2022.

According to initial data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), expatriates' remittances totalled $2.264 billion during the first eight months of 2023, compared with $2.250 billion during the same period in 2022, recording an increase of 0.6 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

