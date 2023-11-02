AMMAN — Jordanian expatriates' remittances stood at $298.4 million in September 2023, marking an increase of 3.3 per cent, compared with the same month of 2022. According to initial data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), expatriates' remittances totalled $2.563 billion during the first nine months of 2023, compared with $2.539 billion during the same period in 2022, recording an increase of 0.9 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

