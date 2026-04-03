AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), on Thursday launched the third State of the Environment Report in Jordan.

Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman said the report documents rapid environmental changes in Jordan in recent years, driven by population growth, urban expansion, regional challenges and the growing impacts of climate change

It addresses major issues, including water scarcity, air quality, waste management, biodiversity protection, and the sustainability of natural resources, according to a ministry statement.

Suleiman said that the report was based on a comprehensive scientific methodology that analyses the links between driving forces, pressures, environmental conditions, impacts, and responses.

“This approach provides a thorough understanding of environmental challenges and supports the identification of future priorities,” he added.

The minister also said that the report serves as an important national reference and a specialised analytical tool for decision-making, adding that it provides a reliable knowledge base for government agencies, the private sector, and civil society, supporting the development of environmental policies and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

Suleiman also noted that the launch marks a key milestone in national environmental assessment efforts and paves the way for the fourth report. He also commended the contribution of international partners, national working teams, and all entities involved in preparing the report.

UNDP Resident Representative Randa Aboul Hosn stressed the programme’s commitment to supporting Jordan’s environmental sectors through projects and initiatives aligned with the Economic Modernisation Vision (2023–2033) under the theme “Sustainable Environment.”

She described the report as a successful model of knowledge-based collaboration, aimed at developing more effective environmental policies and advancing sustainable development in the Kingdom.

UNEP Regional Coordinator Abdul Majeid Haddad said that preparing the report was a collective effort involving broad participation from government agencies.

He noted that the process included specialised training on integrated environmental assessment methodology, enabling national teams to produce report chapters in accordance with best scientific practices.

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