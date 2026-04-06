AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment on Sunday announced that the recently launched third State of the Environment Report for the period 2015–2022 serves as a comprehensive national reference.

The report presents the country’s environmental reality using a transparent methodology that monitors environmental challenges and pressures, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

It also documents existing and planned national responses within an integrated institutional framework, providing a clear overview of measures taken to address environmental issues and support the sustainable management of the Kingdom’s natural resources.

The ministry noted that the report highlighted key challenges in the land and soil sector, particularly land degradation and declining agricultural productivity, resulting from urban expansion, changes in land use, economic activities, and the impacts of climate change, while also emphasising national efforts to address these pressures.

The report highlighted a series of institutional and legislative measures implemented during the same period, including the development of policies and regulations for soil conservation and sustainable land management, the establishment of protected areas, the adoption of sustainable urban planning, and the promotion of environmental initiatives.

It also noted the application of environmental impact assessments to development projects to safeguard the Kingdom’s natural resources and enhance resilience to environmental pressures.

The responses also focused on promoting sustainable agriculture, improving resource efficiency, and enhancing forest fire prevention and response through coordinated plans across ministries and provinces.

The ministry said that national efforts continue beyond the report period through initiatives such as the 10 Million Trees programme and the “Juthoor” initiative to plant one million forest and fruit trees, aiming to combat desertification, increase green cover, and improve land quality.

The ministry also stressed that these initiatives complement programmes for rehabilitating degraded lands and sustainable management, enhancing ecosystems’ ability to adapt to climate change while balancing economic growth and environmental protection.

Preparations for the fourth report for 2023–2026 will begin soon, with the report expected in 2027, continuing the Kingdom’s institutional approach to monitoring environmental conditions and guiding evidence-based national responses.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

