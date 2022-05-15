evenues from income and sales taxes totalled JD2.080 billion in the first four months of 2022, compared with JD1.855 billion collected in the same period of 2021, marking a growth by 12 per cent, Income and Sales Tax Department Director General Hussam Abu Ali announced on Saturday.

Abu Ali pointed out that income tax in the January-April period of 2022 reached JD786 million, up from JD612 million collected in the same period of last year, marking an increase of 28 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The director general noted that the increase in tax collection is attributed to the impact of reforms made by the department to address shortcomings and tax evasion.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

