AMMAN — Revenues from income and sales taxes totalled JD1.334 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared with JD1.246 billion in the same period of 2021, marking a growth by JD98 million (or 8 per cent), the Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD) announced on Monday.

ISTD Director General Hussam Abu Ali said that the increase in tax revenues can be attributed to the economic recovery and resuming the productivity of economic sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abu Ali pointed out that income tax in the January-March period of 2022 reached JD346 million, up from JD277 million collected in the same period of last year, marking a growth rate of 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the revenues collected from the sales tax in the first three months of 2022 reached JD998 million, up from JD968 million in the same period of 2021, marking a 3 per cent increase, the director general noted.

