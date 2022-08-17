AMMAN — The Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD) on Tuesday said that within a week of its launch, the Fawateery application received 40,000 invoices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ISTD noted the availability of the application on Google play and the Apple Store, adding that registration can be completed by providing users’ national numbers and dates of birth.

The application does not require using a password nor a username, the department said. Application users will be offered prizes including assets and devices such as phones, television screens, electronic devices, cashback, or subscriptions to services for a specified period.

The first in-kind prize offered by the ISTD is a 2023 Kia Sportage, while the first cash prize to be granted amounts to JD25,000.

The application was launched to encourage the public to ask for their invoices.