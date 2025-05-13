Muscat- The Tax Authority of Oman has signed an agreement with Omantel to implement an electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) system, in a significant step towards modernising the nation’s tax infrastructure and aligning with global digital standards.

The agreement was formalised on behalf of Oman by Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Chairman of Tax Authority and Chief Financial Officer, Ghassan al Hashar, representing Omantel.

The new e-invoicing platform is set to enhance operational efficiency, improve the effectiveness of tax systems, and increase public revenue collection. It is part of the Sultanate’s broader strategy to digitise public services and promote transparency across government sectors.

Omantel will spearhead the design and development of the system, leveraging its extensive technological expertise and commitment to digital innovation and sustainability. The company will provide an integrated solution that supports secure data exchange, streamlines compliance, and ensures interoperability with international tax jurisdictions.

“This agreement marks a qualitative shift in the digital transformation of the tax sector,” said Jashmi. He added, “The e-invoicing system will not only boost transparency and efficiency but also support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by simplifying tax procedures.”

The initiative aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040 goals of creating a competitive and diversified economy driven by technology and innovation.

