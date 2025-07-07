Arab Finance: Egypt succeeded in advancing fiscal discipline efforts through tax concessions, which led to a growth of nearly 35% in tax revenues without imposing new burdens, announced Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk.

During his meeting with finance ministers and central bank governors of BRICS members in Brazil, Kouchouk affirmed that Egypt's economic reforms are a model for enhancing resilience and achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

The minister added that Egypt has key opportunities for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, and health to achieve food and health security for the Global South.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of creating innovative financing mechanisms through the new BRICS investment platform to accelerate infrastructure projects.

The BRICS countries, along with all parties, need to unite efforts to ensure debt sustainability for emerging countries, noted Kouchouk.

He explained that it is also necessary to promote various financing tools, most notably debt swap initiatives for all emerging countries.

Finally, the minister called for facilitating developing countries' access to appropriate climate financing, emphasizing the state’s commitment to supporting the development of a fairer international tax system through the UN Tax Convention.