Arab Finance: The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) confirms no intentions to raise tax rates or revoke existing exemptions on essential food commodities, according to a statement by Ministry of Finance.

The authority is keen on maintaining the current tax policy framework while attracting further investment.

It also denied plans for new hikes in income tax or the standard rate of the value-added tax (VAT).

Finally, ETA called on all media outlets to ensure accuracy and to consult official and verified sources before publishing or circulating any information related to tax policy.