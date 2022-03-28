The Cabinet on Sunday decided to lower the sales tax on vegetable oil to zero per cent instead of 4 per cent until the end of May.

The decision, made during a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, aims to reduce oil prices in the local market due to their hike in international markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Council of Ministers also approved criteria and terms for granting incentives and awards on invoices in the Kingdom's billing system. These terms aim to encourage the public to ask for bills for the services and goods they buy in a way that contributes to applying the billing system in Jordan, according to Petra.

