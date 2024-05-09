Jordan and Germany have finalised talks in Berlin on development cooperation for 2024-2025.

The ministries of planning and international cooperation of both countries have signed the official minutes of the talks, which outline a new aid package for Jordan of approximately 619 million euros in grants and concessional loans over the period, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

The funds will be used to finance various priorities outlined in the executive programme of Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision, public sector modernisation roadmap and Jordan Response Plan for Syria Crisis (JRPSC), the statement said.

The allocations include approximately 269 million euros in grants and 350 million euros in concessional loans, focusing on sectors such as employment, water, sanitation, public sector modernisation, vocational training, technical education, private sector development and the implementation of economic reforms.

During the discussions, German officials were briefed on the significant challenges faced by Jordan in hosting a large number of Syrian refugees, particularly in the context of declining support for JRPSC.

The talks underlined the importance of continued support from the German government, with the German side reaffirming their commitment to support the key priorities outlined in the JRPSC and through the World Bank-led Global Concessional Financing Facility (GCFF).

This support aims to enable Jordan to continue to provide essential services to Syrian refugees in camps and host communities in sectors such as health, education, water, municipal services and others, as well as to provide necessary support to UN agencies working in this field, the statement said.

German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze reaffirmed her country’s commitment as a reliable partner for Jordan, especially in light of the challenging regional circumstances.

She acknowledged the significant challenges Jordan is facing as a result of successive external crises and their economic and social impact.

