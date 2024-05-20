AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday met Singapore's Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen, with the discussions stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations, building on the successful visit of HRH Crown Prince Hussein to Singapore in January.

Khasawneh highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah's initiatives to put an end to the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, the protection of civilians, a ceasefire and the provision of sustained humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

The prime minister reiterated that the sole way to regional security and stability is the realisation of a two-state solution, that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 4 June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to a government statement.

Singapore's Minister for Defence expressed his country’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, notably in defence training and exchange of expertise.

Hen also acknowledged Jordan's role in assisting Singapore in the delivery of humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza through coordinated airdrops with the Royal Jordanian Air Force and the Singapore Air Force. He also commended King Abdullah's efforts to promote regional and global security and stability.

Also on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with the Singaporean minister to discuss the latest developments in the war against Gaza and efforts to reach a ceasefire that ensures civilians' protection and the delivery of sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Safadi called on the international community to unite to stop the ongoing war on Gaza and to address the ongoing Israeli violations of international and humanitarian law. He also stressed the importance of stopping Israeli military operations in Rafah, where many Gazans have sought refuge from attacks on the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Hen also commended Jordan's efforts in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and praised the Kingdom's policies aimed at enhancing regional security, stability and peace, which are respected by the international community.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

