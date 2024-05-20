AMMAN — The rapid penetration of digital payments in the Kingdom, reflects a growing demand that is boosting financial inclusion across the Kingdom.

During the first quarter of 2024, the instant payment service, CliQ, recorded 20.14 million transactions, amounting to JD3.07 billion, according to a report by the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JOPACC).

The report also highlighted that the transactions in April were valued at JD849 million, while those in March totalled JD808 million.

The data also revealed a growth in the number of CliQ users. As of April this year, the total number of CliQ users had reached 1.37 million, marking a 3.1 per cent increase from the 1.33 million users recorded during the same month in 2023.

Launched by JoPACC in 2020, CliQ is Jordan’s latest Instant Payment System. According to the JoPACC website, “The system enables sending and receiving money between bank accounts across all participating banks in Jordan instantly and to and from any mobile wallet.”

The website also states that the system has been integrated into the mobile banking applications of participating banks, thereby making its services readily accessible to their customers.

Maria Malak, a Jordanian in her 30s, praised the service saying, “CLIQ is making our transactions quick, easy, and hassle-free.” She told The Jordan Times on Saturday that the service has rapidly gained popularity in the country due to its availability in most banks and its user-friendly interface.

Ola Mohammad, a Jordanian mother of two, said that the service enables her to instantly send money to her children whenever they need it. “I even use CLIQ when I order things online. Instead of paying cash, I send a CLIQ to the seller. It has truly simplified our lives,” she noted.

In the wake of this innovative instant payment system, a significant number of Jordanians are opting to use CLIQ for most of their transactions. Tahseen Omar, an accountant and analyst, observed that the figures for CLIQ usage are consistently hitting new highs, indicating that it is fast becoming the preferred choice for people.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

