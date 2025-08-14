AMMAN () — The total value of money transfers made through electronic wallets in Jordan reached around JD3.56 billion since the beginning of this year through the end of July, according to the Jordanian Payment and Clearing Systems Company (JoPACC).

These transfers were carried out over 51.94 million transactions, according to a statement by JoPACC on Wednesday.

In July alone, electronic wallet transfers amounted to around JD588 million, marking a 12.1 per cent increase compared to June’s JD525 million.

The number of transactions also rose significantly, reaching 9.15 million in July, a 14.6 per cent increase from June’s JD7.99 million, JoPACC said.

The JoPACC’s latest monthly report revealed that the number of electronic wallet users in Jordan stood at 2.63 million by the end of July, representing a "slight" decline of 1.5 per cent from June.

Jordanians constitute 87.8 per cent of users, numbering about 2.31 million, while non-Jordanians make up 12.2 per cent, or roughly 320,000 users, it said.

The company saidthat that money transfers dominate electronic wallet activity, accounting for 88.8 per cent of all transactions. Purchases represent 7.8 per cent, cash withdrawals 2 per cent, and deposits 1.4 per cent.

