AMMAN — Transfers executed through e-wallets have recorded increasing activity since the beginning of 2025, reaching a total of JD4.14 billion distributed over more than 61.38 million financial transactions, the monthly report issued by the Jordan Payment and Clearing Systems Company (GOPAC) showed on Monday.

The report, which was reviewed by public service Al Mamlaka TV, showed that the past three months witnessed the implementation of around 7.99 million movements in June, 9.15 million movements in July, and 9.45 million movements in August, with values of about JD525 million, JD588 million, and JD573 million, respectively.

August recorded a slight decline of 2.5 per cent in the value of movements compared with July.

The statistics showed that money transfers accounted for 85.6 per cent of the total transactions executed through electronic wallets during August, with a value of around JD490.7 million.

Other transactions included purchases, which accounted for 6.4 per cent with a value of JD36.9 million, cash withdrawals by 4.6 per cent with a value of JD26.3 million, and cash deposits by 3.4 per cent with a value of JD19.3 million.

The number of users of e-wallets also increased to about 2.66 million users in August, compared with 2.63 million in July.

Interoperability data showed that around 40.7 per cent of the transfers were made between wallets belonging to the same company (On Us) compared with 59.2 per cent between wallets of different companies (Off Us), while transactions in terms of value amounted to JD122.3 million via On Us and JD95.8 million via Off Us.

