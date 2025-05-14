AMMAN — The value of e-payment transactions through the CliQ system fell to JD1.48 billion in April, down by 5.1 per cent from JD1.56 billion in March, according to data issued on Tuesday by the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC).

Figures cited by Al Mamlaka TV showed that around 11.52 million transactions were processed through CliQ in April, down 4.9 per cent from 12.11 million transactions in March.

The total number of transactions through CliQ reached 43.85 million in the January-April period of 2025, with a cumulative value of JD5.6 billion.

The user base continued to grow, with the number of CliQ users rising to 1.81 million in April, marking an increase of 2 per cent over the previous month.

According to the data, 96.2 per cent of users are Jordanians with a total of 1.7 million, while non-Jordanian users make up 3.8 per cent with a total of 68,300.

The majority of users are 62.1 per cent for men, compared with 37.9 per cent for women, and the most active demographic group is young people aged between 18 and 30.

In terms of transaction types, money transfers accounted for 84.9 per cent of all the CliQ transactions, while purchases accounted for 15.1 per cent.

CliQ is Jordan's newest instant payment system, launched by the JoPACC in 2020. It enables real-time money transfers between bank accounts in all participating banks and financial institutions in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the e-payment system eFAWATEERcom recorded a “significant” increase in the number and value of transactions in April 2025, according to the monthly report issued by the JoPACC.

The number of transactions processed through the system reached 6.54 million in April, recording an increase of 18.9 per cent, compared with March that saw the total value of these transactions rising to JD1.57 billion, recording an increase of 38.2 per cent from JD1.13 billion in the previous month.

From the beginning of the year to April, eFAWATEERcom processed 23.62 million transactions with a total value of JD5.24 billion.

The report revealed that the platform had 4.68 million users in April, up from 4.65 million in March and 4.62 million in February, showing an increase of 0.7 per cent. Of the total users, 34,200 were new in April.

The number of transactions increased from 5.5 million in March to 6.54 million in April according to the report.

The report added that the highest activity came from the telecommunications sector with 2.215 million transactions, followed by water and electricity, government services, e-wallet and payment service providers, financial services, education, transport and travel, unions and organisations, trade and services, and gas and energy.

Digital payments accounted for 5.38 million transactions in April, representing 82 per cent, while 1.16 million were cash payments at 17.7 per cent.

