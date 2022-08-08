AMMAN — The Senate’s Finance and Economy Committee, headed by Senator Jamal Sarairah, on Sunday approved a draft law amending the 2021 General Sales Tax Law, as referred from the Lower House, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a meeting attended by Finance Minister Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ and Director General of the Income and Sales Tax Department Hossam Abu Ali, Sarairah said that these amendments are “reformist in nature”, which come in line with international practices and reduce tax evasion.

He indicated that the committee agreed to develop a set of recommendations pertaining to the draft law, and submit it to the Senate’s president. According to its mandating reasons, the bill aims to reduce tax evasion by closing the loopholes that some taxpayers may resort to, and to address the delay in refunding sales tax.

