AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh delivered a verbal message from His Majesty King Abdullah to Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Cairo on Thursday.

In the message, His Majesty extended warm greetings and best wishes to President Al Sisi, Egypt and its people, wishing them continued prosperity and progress, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The message highlighted the "deep-rooted" historical ties between Jordan and Egypt and underlined the mutual commitment to further strengthen these relations in various fields.

It also underlined the joint efforts of both nations to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Gaza and to provide comprehensive and sustained humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.

The message also reaffirmed the two nations' joint rejection of any attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank and urged swift international intervention to prevent further disasters in Rafah.

During the meeting, President Al Sisi and Khasawneh reaffirmed the importance of the two-state solution in achieving regional peace, noting that Egyptian and Jordanian diplomacy are working towards achieving the two-state solution as the only way to achieve peace and stability in the region and ensuring the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Khasawneh also praised Egypt's mediation efforts to reach agreements on prisoner exchanges, a durable ceasefire and the effective delivery of aid to Gaza.

President Al Sisi conveyed greetings to the King through the Prime Minister, wishing the monarch good health and Jordan’s continued prosperity.

The Egyptian president expressed his country’s keenness to further enhance bilateral cooperation, stressing continuous coordination to address various issues of common interest, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

