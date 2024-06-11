Egypt said on Monday it looks forward to developing the level of economic and trade relations with the U.S. for the common interest of both countries.

This came during a meeting between Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for American Affairs Samerh Abu Al-Enein and visiting U.S. Trade and Development Agency Enoh T. Ebong, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Both sides reviewed ambitious steps made by the Egyptian government to develop the Egyptian economy and revamp infrastructure facilities that have been greatly bolstered over recent years, it said, underlining the significance of the Egyptian-U.S. strategic partnership.

They also tackled the agency's activities involving energy, business, infrastructure and trade, along with ways of drawing upon partnership with the U.S. agency to achieve economic development, it added. (end) ism.mt

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).