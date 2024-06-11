Egypt welcomed Monday the Russian proposal to hold a Russian-Arab ministerial meeting to discuss ways to settle the conflict, alleviate the suffering of Palestinians, and support the peace process in line with the relevant international laws.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this came during a meeting between its Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during the two-days BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, held in Nizhny Novgorod Monday.

During the meeting, Shoukry reviewed the efforts made by the Egyptian-Qatari mediation aimed at reaching a truce that allows the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the entry of aid into Gaza Strip, achieving a permanent ceasefire and the exit of Israeli forces from the Strip.

Shoukry and Lavrov addressed several regional issues, including developments in the situation related to the Russian military operation in Ukraine and proposals related to the means of ending this conflict, added the statement.

They also discussed developments in the crisis in Sudan, stressing the importance of working to end the conflict and preserve the capabilities and institutions of the Sudanese State In turn, Shoukry praised the activity of the current Russian presidency of the BRICS, stressing his country's interest in actively participating in the meetings called for by the Russian presidency, whether held at the level of ministers or senior officials.

He expressed his country's gratitude for the positive developments witnessed in the bilateral cooperation, including the Russian region in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), commending Al-Dabaa Nuclear Station project.

The two ministers agreed on the need to maintain the intense pace of consultation on ways to strengthen bilateral relations and continue consultation on the priority issues of the BRICS group, as well as the importance of confronting regional and international challenges of common interest, it noted. (end) off.seo

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).