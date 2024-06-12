AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the “ Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” conference, held separate meetings with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

During his meeting with Akhannouch, Khasawneh underlined the "strong" relations between the two countries and commitment to enhancing these ties in various fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh commended Morocco's participation in the conference, highlighting the event's significance in mobilising humanitarian support and ensuring the timely, comprehensive, and sustainable delivery of aid to Gaza, stressing the importance of opening all crossings to facilitate this aid.

Khasawneh briefed his Moroccan counterpart on Jordan's efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, deliver comprehensive and sustainable humanitarian aid and advance towards a political solution that realises the two-state solution, and an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Akhannouch expressed his eagerness to expand cooperation, serving the interests of both kingdoms, lauding Jordan's efforts in hosting the conference and its significant role in delivering and coordinating humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In the second meeting, Khasawneh and Mikati reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining "strong" relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors to serve the interests of Amman and Beirut.

Khasawneh underscored Jordan's support for Lebanon in facing challenges, achieving stability, and realising the aspirations of the Lebanese people.

Mikati expressed gratitude for Jordan's supportive stance under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership, praising the "advanced" bilateral relations and the Kingdom's efforts in regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

Mikati also commended Jordan's role in hosting the conference on Gaza and its endeavours in coordinating international aid delivery to Gaza, ensuring an effective and sustainable mechanism for humanitarian assistance.

