RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Lebanon on Tuesday underscored the importance of strengthening Arab cooperation and coordinating positions on key regional and international issues.



In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the official visit of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Saudi Arabia, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the Taif Agreement that brought a formal end to the Lebanese civil war, as well as the enforcement of relevant international resolutions, the extension of state sovereignty across all Lebanese territories, and the exclusive possession of weapons by the Lebanese state.



Both countries emphasized the national role of the Lebanese Army and the necessity of supporting it, while calling for the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from all Lebanese territories.



During his first official foreign visit after assuming office as Lebanese president in January, Joseph Aoun held wide ranging talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday. The visit was in response to an invitation extended by the Crown Prince. In turn, Crown Prince appreciated and welcomed the invitation extended by President Aoun to visit Lebanon.



During their meeting at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to President Aoun, expressing his best wishes for Lebanon’s progress and stability. On his part, President Aoun extended his greetings to the Saudi monarch, wishing prosperity for the Saudi people, the joint statement pointed out.



The two leaders held official talks, reviewing the close bilateral relations between their nations and exploring avenues for further cooperation. They reaffirmed Lebanon’s integral role within the Arab framework, emphasizing that strong Arab ties are essential for Lebanon’s security and stability.



Discussions also covered regional and global developments, with both sides highlighting the necessity of bolstering Arab coordination on major issues. The two countries agreed to assess obstacles hindering the resumption of Lebanese exports to Saudi Arabia and explore measures to facilitate travel for Saudi citizens to Lebanon.



The statement reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to the principles laid out in President Aoun’s inaugural address, which outlined his vision for national stability and reform. Both nations stressed the urgent need for Lebanon’s economic recovery through internationally required reforms, adherence to transparency principles, and the enforcement of binding legal measures.

