UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, focusing on the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors, particularly those that advance their shared development goals and serve the mutual interests of their peoples.

The discussions took place during His Excellency President El-Sisi’s fraternal visit to the UAE, wherein His Highness received him at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. At the start of the meeting, the two leaders exchanged greetings and best wishes ahead of Eid Al Adha, praying to God to bless the occasion with health and happiness for all and grant continued prosperity and blessings to both nations and their peoples.

The two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East, particularly efforts to restore security and stability in the region. They stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and work towards a clear political horizon for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, ensuring security and stability for all.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed their shared commitment to continued consultation and coordination between the UAE and Egypt on matters that serve the interests of both nations and support efforts to promote regional peace, security, and stability as essential foundations for development and prosperity.

Following the meeting, His Highness the President hosted a luncheon in honour of the Egyptian President.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA); Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment;Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; and several senior officials.

The Egyptian President departed the UAE at the conclusion of his fraternal visit. He was bid farewell at the Presidential Airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.