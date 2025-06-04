His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was at the Presidential Airport to welcome the Egyptian President upon his arrival.

Also present to welcome the Egyptian President were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; along with a number of senior officials.