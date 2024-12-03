President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The call focused on the strong fraternal ties between the two nations and various aspects of cooperation and collaboration that serve their shared interests.

During the call, King Abdullah II extended his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

The two leaders discussed a range of regional and international issues, with particular emphasis on developments in the Middle East. They underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to prevent the escalation of conflict in the region, safeguard regional security and stability, and work towards establishing a clear path to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.