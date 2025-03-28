RIYADH - Syrian Minister of Defense Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Lebanese counterpart Michel Menassa signed an agreement underscoring strategic importance of border demarcation, the establishment of Syrian-Lebanese legal and specialized committees, and the activation of coordination mechanisms to address security and military threats.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) issued a statement on Friday reporting that this was in a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, in attendance of the Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud.

According to the statement, the two sides also agreed to hold a follow up meeting in Saudi Arabia in the future.

The meeting also handled discussions of issues of mutual interest aimed at achieving security and stability between Syria and Lebanon.

The Syrian and Lebanese ministers expressed their gratitude to Saudi Arabia's efforts, and asserted their satisfaction with the meeting's outcomes.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its full support for all measures achieving security and stability between the two nations and contribute to regional security and stability.

