AMMAN — Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health for Primary Health Care and Epidemiology, Raed Anwar Shboul, on Wednesday stressed the importance of following the vaccination schedules set by the National Immunisation Programme.

The programme covers vaccinations from birth to tenth grade, including both essential and supplementary doses, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Shboul revealed that the Ministry of Health launched a nationwide vaccination campaign a month ago divided into multiple phases.

The first phase targets individuals who were either unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated, as well as mobile populations, while subsequent phases will focus on schools, care facilities, nurseries, charitable organisations, shelters, juveniles and rehabilitation centres.

The first phase targeted 120,000 individuals, with coverage exceeding 95 per cent, he added.

He said the vaccines used in the programme have been distributed among Jordanians and other countries globally, and have been endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international health institutions.

Shboul emphasised the importance of the National Immunisation Programme, pointing to previous successes in eradicating oral poliovirus transmission and neonatal tetanus in the nineties.

