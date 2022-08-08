AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday approved a bylaw of a fund to support and develop industry for 2022, under which a fund will be established to support industries as part of the economic work priority programme for 2021-2023.

The fund aims at reducing production costs for national industries, which would enhance their competitiveness to enter new markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The Council of Ministers also approved a bylaw on means and mechanisms to implement alternatives to deprivation-of-liberty penalties for 2022.

The Cabinet also endorsed a bylaw to regulate non-hazardous solid waste in 2022, in a way that ensures protecting the environment and achieving public health.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

