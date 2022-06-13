AMMAN — The 23rd epidemiological week, spanning between June 4 and 10, marked a rise of 20 per cent in the number of recorded COVID cases, adviser at the Prime Ministry for Health Affairs and the official in charge of the pandemic Adel Bilbeisi said on Sunday.

A total of 402 COVID cases were reported this week compared with 334 cases last week. Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Bilbeisi said that the total number of PCR tests decreased by 18 per cent, adding that the total number of patients receiving treatment at hospital went down by 25 per cent to three cases during the 23rd week, compared with four cases in the previous week.

In regard to the positive rate, it went up to 3.2 per cent, compared with 2.2 per cent in the 22nd week, marking an increase of some 46 per cent. As for the death rate, no deaths were recorded during the past epidemiological week, Bilbeisi highlighted.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

