Two COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Kingdom during the 37th epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between September 10 and 16, while 2,776 virus cases were registered, marking a decrease of 18 per cent compared with the previous week, the government announced on Sunday.

A total of 17,825 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, with the share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, standing at nearly 15.6 per cent.

The statement added that there are currently 2,371 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan, down by 20 per cent compared with the previous week, showing that a total of 59 cases are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, according to the statement.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 2 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 7 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 1 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate stood at 2 per cent, 3 per cent for ICUs and 1 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered 0 per cent for isolation bed occupancy, 0 per cent for ICUs and 0 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,823,361, comprising 75.4 per cent of the targeted age group of those older than 18 years, while 4,560,086 people have received their second shot and 678,795 have received a booster jab.

