No COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Kingdom during the 36th epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between September 3 and 9, while 3,389 virus cases were registered, marking an increase of 0.05 per cent compared with the previous week, the government announced on Sunday.

A total of 22,643 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, with the share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 15 per cent over the last week.

The statement added that there are currently 2,967 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan, up by 2 per cent compared with the previous week, where 76 cases are receiving treatment at hospitals.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,822,016, comprising 75.3 per cent of the targeted age group older than 18 years, while 4,558,464 people have received their second shot and 677,957 have received the booster jab.

