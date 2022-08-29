Five COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Kingdom during the 34th epidemiological week of 2022, spanning between August 20 and 26 while 3,946 virus cases were registered, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,735,495, the government announced on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll increased to 14,110, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at 17.97 per cent over the last week.

A total of 21,957 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 17,128,152, according to the statement.

The statement added that 4,363 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after the quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,718,032, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 3,353 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 102 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, the statement said, adding that 126 recovered patients had already left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region, the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 3 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 3 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 1 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate stood at 3 per cent, 3 per cent for ICUs and 2 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 0 per cent, 0 per cent for ICUs and 0 per cent for ventilators.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,818,936, while 4,555,478 have received their second shot and 676,310 have received a booster jab.

