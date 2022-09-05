Four COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Kingdom during the 35th epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between August 27 and September 2, while 3,372 virus cases were registered, marking a decrease of 15 per cent compared with the previous week, the government announced on Sunday.

A total of 19,850 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, with the share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, standing at nearly 17 per cent.

The statement added that there are currently 2,903 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan, down by 13.4 per cent compared with the previous week. A total of 62 cases are receiving treatment in hospitals, according to the statement.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,820,365, comprising 75.2 per cent of the targeted age group older than 18 years, while 4,557,044 people have received their second shot and 677,177 have received a booster jab.

