AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Tuesday reiterated the importance of agricultural integration between Jordan and Egypt.

During his meeting with Head of the Agricultural Engineers Syndicate in Egypt Sayed Khalifa and Chairman of the Egyptian Agricultural Research Centre Adel Abdel Azim, Hneifat stressed the need to build on Jordanian-Egyptian ties by enhancing coordination and activating joint action, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hneifat cited exchanging technical and professional expertise and facilitating agricultural trade between the two countries as tools to further enhance ties between Amman and Cairo.

He pointed to the opportunities available to benefit from “high-quality” Jordanian agricultural inputs, such as improved seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and veterinary medicines.

The minister also called for establishing direct communication channels between relevant institutions and the private sectors in both countries to translate these opportunities into practical and fruitful projects.

Khalifa highlighted the “deep” professional ties between the agricultural engineers syndicates in Jordan and Egypt, describing their relationship as a “successful model” of cooperation among Arab agricultural institutions.

He noted that both syndicates work jointly to exchange expertise and technical training, and to build strategic partnerships aimed at achieving agricultural integration and boosting productivity in both countries.

Abdel Azim stressed the importance of the visit in opening new avenues for scientific and research cooperation.

He also indicated a move towards initiating direct networking between the Jordanian and Egyptian private sectors, particularly in the fields of seed and fertiliser production and development.

Abdel Azim called for prompt meetings between investors from both sides to facilitate cooperation and ease the flow of Jordanian agricultural products into the Egyptian market.

President of the Jordanian-Egyptian Agricultural Traders and Producers Association Saleh Yassin underlined the “notable” progress in Jordanian-Egyptian agricultural relations.

Yassin said that there are many Jordanian companies and factories operating in the Egyptian market, which highlights the mutual trust and the importance of maintaining “strong” economic partnerships that benefit both nations.

President of the Jordanian Agricultural Engineers Association Ali Abu Nuqta noted that the visit was part of coordinated efforts between the two syndicates in Jordan and Egypt.

He referred to a shared vision that aims to expand the base of technical and syndicate-level cooperation, enhance the capacities of the agricultural sector in both countries, and serve the interests of agricultural engineers and farmers alike.

